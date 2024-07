Gdje je tu logika? Rusija je izgubila 300 vozila pokušavajući osvojiti samo jedan ukrajinski grad

NOVOMYKHAILIVKA THREAD PART I



Russian strategic advance in Pokrovsk have started at 10.10.23. They deployed 3 CA to capture Avdiivka and all our attention was there.



But there was one more big battle. The Battle for Novomykhailivka that costed them 300 armed vehicles.



🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/IFLgNnbJeP