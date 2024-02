Kako je ukrajinska jedinica za dronove u jednom napadu uništila 21 rusko vozilo

Avdiivka thread. Part IX🧵



Call 911, we have a tank accident.



This attack took part at the South of Avdiivka, village Vodiane, 27.12.23



The result of a attack:



– 9 tanks;

– 12 IFV;

– 23 KIA and 46 WIA



Achievements: ~ 200-400 metres👇 pic.twitter.com/K9lk6OkyEv