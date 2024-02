Rusi su ostavili otvorena vrata skladišta, a onda su uletjeli dronovi Ukrajinaca – pogledajte rezultat

⚡️🇺🇦Ukrainian military personnel from the Presidential Brigade destroyed 🇷🇺Russian equipment in the hangar:



▪️ Two C60 installations based on ZIL

▪️ Two T72 tanks

▪️ BMP-3

▪️ Rare Terminator armored combat vehicle

▪️ Gazelle

▪️ Two Urals from BC pic.twitter.com/xvFoYKh2Tc