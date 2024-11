Zašto Ukrajinci najbolje tenkove i vozila troše na besmislene borbe za jedno pogranično selo?

Mechanized assault consisting out of two M2A2 Bradley IFVs and one M1A1 Abrams tank of the 🇺🇦47th Mechanised Brigade in the Kursk Region.



The video was provided by our friend Commander of Bradley Oleksandr "Kach"https://t.co/LB8SsOV0rW pic.twitter.com/CbGLmGMoO4