Ukrajinci su u svojim najboljim vozilima krenuli u napad u Rusiji – i upali u brutalnu zamku

Drone footage from Russia's 106th Airborne Division showing various destroyed/damaged/abandoned Ukrainian vehicles east and south of Veseloe, Kursk Oblast, including Marder, CV-90, and Bradley IFVs; Stryker and M113 APCs; and Kozak, MaxxPro, and Kirpi MRAPs. Many of these have… pic.twitter.com/VoxEgOglTJ